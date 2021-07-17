Actor Mammootty launches Catalyst entertainment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A unique concept in Indian Entertainment Industry from Kerala, Catalyst Entertainment Consultancy, which aims to be a bridge between the art and business of entertainment and facilitate both bringing joy to the world’, recently launched its online platfrom.

Actor Mammootty launched the website. Catalyst is a one-stop space for a wide range of services offered by different entities, even in an evolved industry such as Bollywood.

Catalyst provides various services such as project designing, movie marketing, celebrity management, media promotions, and casting under one umbrella. Vivek Ramadevan, its founder, is an MBA graduate from PSG College of Technology, with 20 years of experience in brand management and advertising, started with actor management before moving onto content sourcing and marketing films.