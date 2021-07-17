STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chottanikkara residents call for revival of Adiyakkalthodu

For the residents of Chottanikkara panchayat, Adiyakkalthodu is not just another canal. Many of their childhood memories are entangled with its flow.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the residents of Chottanikkara panchayat, Adiyakkalthodu is not just another canal. Many of their childhood memories are entangled with its flow. Back in the day, its clear waters nourished their green spaces, but years of administrative apathy has turned it into a stagnant nightmare.Filled with hyacinths and sludge, the two kilometre-long Adiyakkalthodu’s flow has been blocked completely. The public also alleges that the irrigation department only desilts the stretch occasionally.

“Adiyakkalthodu is a major water body of Chottanikkara panchayat. Its sidewalls made of mud has already collapsed into the canal and a large quantity of hyacinth is blocking the water flow,” said Oneri Bhaskaran, a farmer.Though the department initiated the cleaning process, the contractor dropped the project due to public outrage. “The canal has turned into a white elephant for the department officials. We have been dealing with the waterlogging during monsoon, so we don’t let them get away with their plans. Last year, they spent `15 lakhs on it and now they have brought up another `6 lakh project for renovation. But all these schemes only clear out the hyacinths. There is no other developments,” he says. 

Dozens of families living along the banks of the canal have been deeply affected. “There are many irrigation projects connected with the canal. It has the potential to meet the water demands of the entire panchayat. But now, it is a breeding ground for parasites and a waste dumping ground for anti-social elements,” said Jibin, a resident on the stretch.

Farmers bear brunt
Meanwhile, farmers who have paddy fields on the banks of the canal are struggling. “The canal overflows during monsoon and ruin our hopes of getting a better return. Ideally, water from small canals reaches Adiyakkalthodu, which carries it to backwaters through Thirpunithura. With farmers backing out, land along the canal is now mostly barren,” said Paily V P, a farmer.

The water from the Periyarvalley irrigation canal causes heavy waterlogging. “Around 100 acres of paddy cultivation has been lost during the rain so far. A wide canal with permanent sidewalls is the only solution to the issue,” said Jibin. According to the residents, many small canals have been developed using the funds sanctioned by Nabard and Mulanthuruthy block panchayats. “But the officials often forget Adiyakkalthodu,” said Eliyas John, a farmer and ex-member of Chottanikkara panchayat.
 

