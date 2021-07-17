STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hope of a better day

Street Academicis’ new offering ‘Someday’ is a fiercely political commentary on how our nation has handled the Covid crisis

By Krishna P S
KOCHI: Someday, the new track by Street Academics was born out of the desperation and frustration of the citizen of a nation reeling under the Covid pandemic. The fiercely political lyrics penned by rappers Imbachi (Arjjun) and Azuran (Amjad Nadeem) describes the bleak days the country went through. “It was a horrible time. We were witnessing photos and reports of people dying, dead bodies flowing in the Ganges, news of people queuing up for Oxygen and the apathy of political leaders,” says Imbachi.

His verses talk about the political realities of the country and the struggle of the masses when their voices aren’t being heard. The hook, however, comes with the spirit of universal hope. Azuran’s verses throw light on the Indian rap scene and the heavy influence of American rap culture on them. “Instead of speaking about diamonds and riches, shouldn’t the country’s musicians be talking about reality? The Indian rap scene is not a financially rewarding one like it is abroad,” says Imbachi.

ARTIST’S STRUGGLE
Covid was a struggling period for artists in the country, especially independent ones. Someday is the opening track to Street Academics’ music after being cooped up during the second wave, “This past year was hard. Though we could individually work on our songs and lyrics, producing and releasing was nearly impossible,” he adds. The laid-back, melodic music by AbRaw contrasts the hard-hitting lyrics, balancing ‘Someday’ in a comfortable listening space. The video, shot by Kick Acid Productions under director Najah K, lingers for its tone and presentation too. Street Academics is currently working on their next album. “We have around six to seven tracks ready,” says Imbachi.

