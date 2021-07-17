STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Metro services till 9pm from Monday

With ridership increasing gradually over the past 15 days increased, the Kochi Metro has decided to extend train services in both morning and evening hours from Monday.

Kochi Metro | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With ridership increasing gradually over the past 15 days increased, the Kochi Metro has decided to extend train services in both morning and evening hours from Monday.According to the revised timings, train services will begin at 7am and end at 9pm between Monday and Friday. As the metro services were restored after the lockdown during the second wave of Covid from July first week, the trains were rescheduled between 8am and 8pm, at an interval of 30 minutes each. 

A statement from Kochi Metro said on Friday that, from Monday, the services will be conducted at a frequency of 10 minutes during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours. On Saturdays and Sundays, the services will be available from 8am to 8pm at a 30-min frequency as the state government has declared complete lockdown on both days.

Given the UPSC Engineering Service Examinations are scheduled for Sunday, July 18, the metro services will start from 7am instead of 8am from both Aluva and Petta terminal stations and operate at a frequency of 15 minutes up to 10am to facilitate the aspirants’ travel. After 10am, the services will be available only at a frequency of 30 minutes.

