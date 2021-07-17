STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man found dead in canal along NH near Kumbalam

Body found lying in four-foot-deep water near toll plaza; police suspect accident

Noble J Rebeiro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-wheeler rider was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a drainage canal along the service road of the national highway near Kumbalam toll plaza on Friday.The police said a few local residents saw the body and a two-wheeler lying in the canal around 10am. A team from Panangad police station reached the spot and retrieved the body. The deceased is Noble J Rebeiro, 39, of Madathilvelli Veedu, Valliyathodu in Ezhuppunna, Alappuzha. Neither the police nor local residents know how Noble and the  motorcycle ended up in the canal. 

The police suspect the death was caused by an accident, but said they will wait for the postmortem report to confirm the exact reason.“Since the body was lying in four-ft-deep water, drowning could also be the reason for death,” said a police officer, adding that either the victim lost control of his two-wheeler and fell into the canal or some vehicle hit him leading to the accident. They said the person might have fallen unconscious and died of blood loss. 

“Nobody saw how he fell into the canal,” said a police officer. They have started checking visuals from CCTV cameras at the toll plaza, which is hardly 40-50m away. The body was shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital for postmortem.The police said Noble was an accountant in a wholesale vegetable shop at Cheranalloor and travelled to work from his home at Ezhuppunna and back on his two-wheeler everyday. On Friday, he left home for work at the usual time of 2am. When he failed to turn up at the shop on time, the owner called up his family. His relatives searched for him, but couldn’t find him. Later, they confirmed that the body found in the canal was that of Noble. Noble is survived by wife Laji and two sons aged 10 and eight.

“It was around 11am that we received a call from the police station informing about the accident. We reached the spot immediately. His leg was fractured and there was a deep wound on his shoulder. It seems he lost a lot of blood,” said Roble, Noble’s brother.

