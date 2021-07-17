STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mystical detail

Vineeth V S’s art takes you to a world far away filled with mysteries, mermaids and fantasies

Published: 17th July 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Vineeth V S, making art is an organic process. Each painting, each stroke, is unplanned and is born out of his love for imagination and fantasy. Colours and lines were his constant companions since childhood and gave him sanctuary after his school life was interrupted.For Vineeth, born to an immigrant Sri Lankan mother and Malayali father, life was not always a bed of roses. He had to drop out of school after Class IX. “I used to make pencil drawings since I was in Class IV or so. People, friends and relatives used to buy my drawings after I dropped out of school. Back then, getting `50 or `100 for a drawing was a big deal for me, “ Vineeth says. 

Though his earlier drawings didn’t have much fantasy in them, recently, his works feature a heavy influence of magical surrealism. The colours and details make them a world within a frame, constantly speaking to you and telling stories. “I never plan ahead. Sometimes, customers explain the theme they want, and I paint accordingly. But there will always be a piece of my perspective in it,” says the self-taught artist. 

After dropping out of school and spending around five years doing odd jobs, Vineeth joined an art institution in Alappuzha to study basics. “My mother was my inspiration. I did an eight-month course on mixing colours and such, “ he adds. After spending nearly three years at a boarding school in Hyderabad as an art teacher, Vineeth started his freelance career in 2015. 

As a freelance artist, Vineeth goes where his work takes him. The walls of a friend’s cafe that needs painting, or time spent dabbling with digital art on his phone — it’s all his cup of tea. As a wall artist, Vineeth explores glow-in-the-dark UV paintings. A couple of years back, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, impressed by Vineet’s 20-feet elephant, shared it on his Facebook page. He has also worked in the art departments of movies like CIA and Kattu.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp