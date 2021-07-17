Mystical detail

Krishna P S By

KOCHI: For Vineeth V S, making art is an organic process. Each painting, each stroke, is unplanned and is born out of his love for imagination and fantasy. Colours and lines were his constant companions since childhood and gave him sanctuary after his school life was interrupted.For Vineeth, born to an immigrant Sri Lankan mother and Malayali father, life was not always a bed of roses. He had to drop out of school after Class IX. “I used to make pencil drawings since I was in Class IV or so. People, friends and relatives used to buy my drawings after I dropped out of school. Back then, getting `50 or `100 for a drawing was a big deal for me, “ Vineeth says.

Though his earlier drawings didn’t have much fantasy in them, recently, his works feature a heavy influence of magical surrealism. The colours and details make them a world within a frame, constantly speaking to you and telling stories. “I never plan ahead. Sometimes, customers explain the theme they want, and I paint accordingly. But there will always be a piece of my perspective in it,” says the self-taught artist.

After dropping out of school and spending around five years doing odd jobs, Vineeth joined an art institution in Alappuzha to study basics. “My mother was my inspiration. I did an eight-month course on mixing colours and such, “ he adds. After spending nearly three years at a boarding school in Hyderabad as an art teacher, Vineeth started his freelance career in 2015.

As a freelance artist, Vineeth goes where his work takes him. The walls of a friend’s cafe that needs painting, or time spent dabbling with digital art on his phone — it’s all his cup of tea. As a wall artist, Vineeth explores glow-in-the-dark UV paintings. A couple of years back, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, impressed by Vineet’s 20-feet elephant, shared it on his Facebook page. He has also worked in the art departments of movies like CIA and Kattu.