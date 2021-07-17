STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sigma launches e-shopping platform to aid textiles

 The South Indian Garments Manufacturers Association (Sigma) will be launching a new online home delivery system to overcome the crisis in the textile sector.

Published: 17th July 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The South Indian Garments Manufacturers Association (Sigma) will be launching a new online home delivery system to overcome the crisis in the textile sector. The association has come up with a mobile application that will help the sector to tide over the serious financial problems caused by the pandemic. 

According to the association, ‘Sigma E Marketplace’ is envisaged to provide the services directly to the customers. “The aim is to become an alternative space for online shopping giants like Amazon, Flipkart and Ajio with the help of an international-level online interface and mobile application. The application will work in favour of the customers. Delivery will also be expedited,” said the association.  “The textile sector in Kerala has been going through tough times for the past three years.

The problems faced by the clothing merchants did not start with COVID. Nipah and the two floods almost destroyed the sector. These disasters were followed closely by Covid. The pandemic has caused a loss of about Rs 1,000 crore in the textile sector. Many of the textile showroom owners have not been able to open their shops for months and are finding it difficult to pay rent,” said Abbas, general secretary, Sigma.

