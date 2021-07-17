‘Swasamellam’ hits a positive note

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “Every breath is a second chance… “, hymns independent musician, Zylan Armani in his newly-released song ‘Swasamellam’. The Thiruvananthapuram-based musician’s fourth single conveys optimism and attempts to motivate a struggling society through this number. The song, composed, written and performed by Zylan, is a soothing rendition filled with hope. “I have heard many say that they feel stuck. I want to send a message to them that this road call life doesn’t end here. You can start fresh at any point in life, till you are breathing,” he says.

For Zylan, composing the track was a quick affair where he has vocalised simple thoughts that popped into his mind. “The song is open to the listeners’ interpretation. But if you ask me, the world today has become obsessed with keeping themselves and their families healthy. But for those who can look at it differently, they can find the beauty in this chaos. So, with the help of my friend Elwin Charly, who is an artist and graphic designer, I came up with this song,” he says. Alternative rock band Avial’s Rex Vijayan played the guitar for the track and Samuel Leo was on the keys.



Zylan started his music career as a drummer and percussionist at the age of thirteen. Later, his love for rock music made him work with international artists and bands across the globe. “In my last single Veruthe, I talked about mental health awareness. Swasamellam is a continuation of it. I have around 70 unreleased tracks with me and I am planning to release them digitally,” says Zylan.

YouTube: Zylan Armani