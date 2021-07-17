STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vypeen-Pallippuram highway: 30 years of disappointment

The residents are now furious, as the state has made no efforts to acquire the required land in the last three decades. 

Published: 17th July 2021 05:40 AM

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: For three decades, the properties of residents of Elamkunnapuzha and Njarakkal panchayats have been frozen by the state government for developing the Vypeen-Pallippuram state highway. Residents don’t even have the right to repair dilapidated buildings on the stretch

In March 1991, Elamkunnapuzha and Njarakkal panchayats were added to the Kochi structural plan as part of the Vypeen-Pallippuram state highway project which aims to widen the stretch into 27 metres.
Since then, the government has placed restrictions on all construction activities, including minor repairs at homes on the stretch.

The residents are not allowed to do construction activities on properties within the 13.5m-stretch from the middle of the road. The residents are now furious, as the state has made no efforts to acquire the required land in the last three decades.

“Many households and establishments are struggling due to the order for many years. Land acquisition is not happening and the government has already dropped the Kochi structural plan. Those of us who tried to sell our lands were unable to find buyers due to this order hanging above our heads,” said PK Manoj, Secretary, Elankunnapuzha Apex Residents Association (EARA)However, the order doesn’t include Nayarambalam, Edavanakkad, Kuzhuppilly, and Pallippuram panchayats under its purview. 

“Despite falling in the project parameter, the width of the road was only increased to five metres in these areas. Only nine kilometres — falling in Elamkunnapuzha and Njarakkal panchayats — of the 25-km stretch will be 27 meters wide. The residents will submit a memorandum to Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan,” he said.

Many buildings in the stretch are on the verge of collapse. 
“When heavy vehicles pass, we can feel fissures on the buildings. Many shops have little structural stability and might collapse at any time. We are not permitted to do repair works. Most of the leaking buildings are being held together by asbestos sheets. Those who constructed new buildings are yet to receive registration. We are being forced to remit thrice the tax amount due to this,” said K P Sanal Kumar, a merchant.

LONG STRUGGLE
Elamkunnapuzha panchayat had passed a resolution on July 16, 2019, urging the state government to limit the width of the road to five metres like its neighbouring panchayats. “This came after the Union government project to develop coastal highway from Moothakunnam to Vallarpadam Container Terminal got cancelled. “For the project, the Centre had frozen 100 metres from all properties on the stretch. They later went back on it due to difficulties in implementation. As the tendering process of KIIFB’s Vypeen-Munambam coastal highway stretch is underway, the government can easily drop this plan,” said Sebastian Shibu, ward member, Elamkunnapuzha panchayat.

