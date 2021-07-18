Bejoy, a hardened criminal hiding in police uniform?

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: The cold-blooded murder of an autorickshaw driver in Kochi last week has brought to light how a policeman with an alleged history of alcohol abuse and violent behaviour managed to continue in service for years until he got entangled with his accomplices in the murder case. Bejoy, 35, who is attached to the Kerala Armed Reserve Battalion, Ernakulam City, has been named as the fifth accused in the Kunnumpuram murder case. The case has in fact revealed the unholy nexus of a policeman with criminals to plot a murder.

According to a police officer, Bejoy has done serious damage to the reputation of the police force.

“He is a nuisance to the police department. The department had suspended him four times for drinking alcohol during duty hours. The last time he was suspended for that offence was during Sabarimala duty. Despite getting four suspensions, he is not ready to change his character,” said the officer on condition of anonymity.

Police officers are of the opinion that such policemen have stronger bonds with criminals than their colleagues.“Most policemen have strong bonds with their colleagues. But Bejoy used to spend his time with criminals. He is also addicted to alcohol,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, high-ranking officials with the city police who conducted a probe have now recommended Bejoy’s dismissal from service. Earlier, City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju had initiated a department-level inquiry into the policeman’s actions. “Since Bejoy is involved in a murder case, keeping him in the force will have a negative impact on the people. The city police commissioner will send a report to the DGP recommending his removal from the service,” said K Laljy, ACP, Ernakulam.