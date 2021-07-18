CNG truck overturns near Paravoor, driver hurt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sudden and continuous gush of highly inflammable gas triggered panic among residents and commuters at Koonammavu on the national highway near North Paravoor when a mini truck carrying compressed natural gas (CNG) overturned there on Friday night. The truck which was on its way to Kozhikode collided with a car bound for Kochi around 8.50 pm. Following the head-on collision the truck turned turtle and control valve assemblies of a few cylinders got damaged, causing a severe and perilous leakage of CNG. It was with the effective and timely response of Fire and Rescue officials that a major tragedy was averted. The incident, however, kicked off a debate on the safety measures being implemented on vehicles that ferry inflammable gases.

It took about eight hours efforts by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to empty the cylinders and bring the vehicle upright with the help of two cranes from both sides on the road. The truck contained 40 CNG cylinders of 75-litre capacity. Thirty-five Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Eloor, Gandhi Nagar, North Paravoor, Thrikkakara and Aluva fire stations took part in the operation.

“It was a very dangerous scenario to perform a rescue work because almost all valve settings and inter connection pipes of the CNG truck were damaged. The safe venting out of gas was the sole solution to avoid the peril,” said an official who took part in the operation. Adding to the woes, torrential rain and lack of visibility hit the rescue operations.

The police cordoned off the area soon after the accident and traffic along the NH was closed to facilitate salvage operation. Besides, power supply was disconnected to avoid any kind of flames or sparks nearby. By continuous fogging of water from either side of the road, the fire and rescue personnel created a cool atmosphere and then the venting of gas started.

It took almost two hours to empty about half the number of cylinders and efforts continued to bring the vehicle upright with help of two cranes. After bringing the truck on its wheels, it was found that taking the vehicle forward with the remaining cylinders would not be safe. So venting of gas from the cylinders started and it continued till Saturday morning.

“We got a very poor and slow response from the part of IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Ltd, the suppliers of CNG in the truck. They lacked technical knowledge to control and coordinate activities in such an emergency situation,” said A S Jogy, District Fire Officer. The driver of the truck, Sivan was injured in the accident and was admitted to a hospital. No other casualties were reported, said police. Safety officers from GAIL and Petronet LNG with their crew also took part in the operation.