STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

CNG truck overturns near Paravoor, driver hurt

It took about eight hours efforts by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to empty the cylinders and bring the vehicle upright with the help of two cranes from both sides on the road.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

The CNG truck involved in the mishap near North Paravoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sudden and continuous gush of highly inflammable gas triggered panic among residents and commuters at Koonammavu on the national highway near North Paravoor when a mini truck carrying compressed natural gas (CNG) overturned there on Friday night. The truck which was on its way to Kozhikode collided with a car bound for Kochi around 8.50 pm. Following the head-on collision the truck turned turtle and control valve assemblies of a few cylinders got damaged, causing a severe and perilous leakage of CNG. It was with the effective and timely response of Fire and Rescue officials that a major tragedy was averted. The incident, however, kicked off a debate on the safety measures being implemented on  vehicles that ferry inflammable gases.

It took about eight hours efforts by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to empty the cylinders and bring the vehicle upright with the help of two cranes from both sides on the road. The truck contained 40 CNG cylinders of 75-litre capacity. Thirty-five Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Eloor, Gandhi Nagar, North Paravoor, Thrikkakara and Aluva fire stations took part in the operation.

“It was a very dangerous scenario to perform a rescue work because almost all valve settings and inter connection pipes of the CNG truck were damaged. The safe venting out of gas was the sole solution to avoid the peril,” said an official who took part in the operation. Adding to the woes, torrential rain and lack of visibility hit the rescue operations. 

The police cordoned off the area soon after the accident and traffic along the NH was closed to facilitate salvage operation. Besides, power supply was disconnected to avoid any kind of flames or sparks nearby. By continuous fogging of water from either side of the road, the fire and rescue personnel created a cool atmosphere and then the venting of gas started.

It took almost two hours to empty about half the number  of cylinders and efforts continued to bring the vehicle upright with help of two cranes. After bringing the truck on its wheels, it was found that taking the vehicle forward with the remaining cylinders would not be safe. So venting of gas from the cylinders started and it continued till Saturday morning. 

“We got a very poor  and slow response from the part of  IndianOil-Adani Gas Private Ltd, the suppliers of CNG in the truck. They lacked technical knowledge to control and coordinate activities in such an emergency situation,” said A S Jogy, District Fire Officer. The driver of the truck, Sivan was injured in the accident and was admitted to a hospital. No other casualties were reported, said police. Safety officers from GAIL and Petronet LNG with their crew also took part in the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp