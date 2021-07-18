Draft report for village project submitted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Offering a solution for the development of Chellanam fishing village which has been battered by tidal waves, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) submitted a draft report to Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan on Thursday. The draft project includes measures to reestablish the network of canals and drainage of Chellanam, beach nourishment using dredged sand and depth abating of shoreline waters, establishment of multi- storey and multi-purpose rehabilitation centres and promotion of bioshielding.