STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

First case of Zika virus reported in Ernakulam

A 34-year-old health worker, a native of Vazhakkulam and presently working at Thiruvananthapuram has been infected with Zika virus.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Zika Virus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 34-year-old health worker, a native of Vazhakkulam and presently working at Thiruvananthapuram has been infected with Zika virus. It is the first time a native of Ernakulam district is getting infected with the virus since its outbreak in the state. The health worker arrived in Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram on July 12 and following symptoms including fever her samples were collected on July 14 and sent for testing to Virology Institute at Alappuzha. After the tests, it was confirmed that she was infected with Zika virus.

According to health officials, her family members do not have any symptoms related to the infection. In the wake of Zika virus being reported in Kochi, preventive measures in the region have been strengthened by the health department. The health department officials visited the region and a rapid response team meeting was also held. Activities including fogging, and indoor space spraying were carried out by the district vector control unit, Vazhakkulam.  

Since the virus poses a threat to pregnant women, health officials have advised caution. "No symptoms were found in pregnant women in the region. We have tested blood samples of some pregnant women in the region and no Zika virus infection was found," said a health official. District Collector Jafar Malik held a meeting with various heads of departments including health, and local self-government on Saturday in order to review the activities being carried out in the district to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. 

What is Zika virus?
Zika virus is a disease caused by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite normally during the day and night. Zika virus is spread to people mainly through the bite of an infected mosquito.
In most cases, there will not be any symptoms or would be mild. But common symptoms include fever, rashes, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, and conjunctivitis. Symptoms may last for 2-7 days.

HOW TO PREVENT?
Avoiding mosquito bites is the best way to prevent Zika. Mosquito repellents and nets should be used to prevent bites. Dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs. Also, ensure there is no water stagnation at homes and premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Zika virus
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp