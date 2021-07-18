STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Open stormwater sewer has turned death trap for motorists, say residents

Block panchayat member Jolly Pawathia said they have raised the issue with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Block panchayat member Jolly Pawathia points to the canal. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents near Kumbalam toll plaza are up in arms against the national highway authorities as the stormwater drainage canal near the toll plaza has become a death trap for motorists. They say that the incident on Friday in which a person was found dead along with his motorcycle in the drainage should be an eye-opener for the authorities who have failed to address the repeated pleas by people to erect strong fencing on the side of the 10-feet-deep drainage canal.

"This is the second incident in which a two-wheeler rider is falling into the drainage. In an earlier incident, the person was lucky to be alive as it happened during daytime and people could rescue the person," said Satheesh K R, a resident. 

Block panchayat member Jolly Pawathia said they have raised the issue with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. "This is not a normal drainage. Just look at the depth of it.

The entire stretch of the drainage between the service road and the main highway is lying open. In the night and during rainy days, it's hard for motorists to spot the drainage. A slight error in judgement could be fatal for the motorists," he said adding that during the rainy season, the drainage will be with water up to the brim making things riskier. 

