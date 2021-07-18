Two-day college fest concludes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-day international inter-collegiate online competition was organised by the department of management of Rajagiri College of Management and Applied Science, Kakkanad, here. The event ‘ICON 2K21- The Budding Entrepreneurs’ assessed the business idea creation, decision making and crisis handling abilities of 64 participants from India and the globe.

Pranay Gupta from Xavier School of Management, Jharkhand bagged the Star Pipes ICON 2K21 title while the consolation prize was awarded to Prerana M from CMS Business School, Bengaluru