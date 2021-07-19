Covid protocol violations on the rise in Ernakulam, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the state government has declared more lockdown relaxations, cases of Covid-appropriate behaviour violation are on the rise in the district, the police said. As many as 51 cases were registered by the Ernakulam Rural police for quarantine violation in the past two days. The cases were registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance against those under quarantine who had ventured out violating the directions of health workers and police.

The police get the list of those who have been directed to stay in quarantine everyday. The booked persons were caught while checking whether the direction was being followed. Besides, a total of 375 cases of violation of Covid protocol were registered in the rural district on Friday and Saturday. As many as 105 people were arrested. Action was initiated against 1,750 people for not wearing masks and 3,650 people for not keeping social distancing.

Ernakulam Rural district police chief K Karthick said strict action would be initiated against those who misuse the relaxations announced in the lockdown curbs. “Only those who have been at least administered the first dose of vaccine shall venture out for purchasing essentials and other needs. Crowding should not be allowed for any reason,” he said.

1,555 NEW CASES

Kochi: As many as 1,555 people including 20 migrant labourers tested Covid positive in the district on Sunday. With this, active cases in the district crossed the 15,000-mark. The test positivity rate stood at 9.43%. Nayarambalam reported the highest number of cases (61), followed by Chellanam (39). Meanwhile, 1,224 patients recovered.