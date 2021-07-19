Ernakulam strengthens steps to prevent Zika virus spread 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Ernakulam reporting its first case of Zika virus, the health department has strengthened the implementation of preventive measures to curb the spread of communicable diseases.

Steps including fogging and indoor spraying are being conducted across the district in a bid to control mosquito breeding.

Since dengue-causing mosquitoes are responsible for Zika virus infection too, vector control units have been directed to conduct regular fogging in infection-prone areas, especially in Vazhakulam, where the first Zika case has been reported in the district.