STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

People’s search for anti-social elements helped unearth illegal liquor sales racket

Following this, the local residents decided to constitute a committee and carry out frequent checks in the area.

Published: 19th July 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hidayath Nagar near Kalamassery town — where an illegal liquor sales racket was unearthed on Saturday — is notorious for anti-social activities, local residents said. People in the area had joined hands with the police to search for youths who were smuggling drugs but ended up unearthing liquor sales using migrant workers. The police arrested three persons — Pyarilal, 49, of Pallilamkara in Kalamassery, and his aides Suryaprabhan and Ramesh Maji, both hailing from West Bengal — in connection with the incident. Pyarilal was involved in the liquor sales using the migrant workers. Recently, the Kalamassery police had arrested two youths from the area and recovered drugs from them. Following this, the local residents decided to constitute a committee and carry out frequent checks in the area.

“For the past few years, Hidayath Nagar has been notorious for the supply of drugs and liquor,” said Gireesh Babu, a social activist. He said most of these illegal activities are concentrated in rented houses, with even structures unsuitable for living rented out at huge rates. 

“Such activities are carried out in connivance with the house owners without even a lease agreement,” Gireesh added. There are widespread complaints that shops near educational institutions continue to sell tobacco products despite a ban on such practices, he pointed out. On Saturday, the local residents damaged a small shop on HMT Road where liquor and banned tobacco products were sold by Pyarilal, the first accused in the illegal liquor sale case.  Pyarilal had been selling liquor illegally for the past two years, and supplying liquor at high prices when bars were closed, said a local resident. 

Pyarilal had bought liquor bottles from Bevco outlets for selling them to migrant workers and had set up a mobile bar in an autorickshaw. The police said local residents complained that Pyarilal was providing a facility to drink alcohol in the autorickshaw while on the move. Liquor bottles were stocked at the migrant workers’ accommodation nearby.  The accused were produced before the court which remanded them to judicial custody, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp