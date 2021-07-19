Woman evicted by GCDA over rent dues receives financial help from Yusuffali

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali M A has offered financial help to Prasanna Prathapan, who was evicted by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on Thursday. He informed Prasanna that he will pay the pending arrears of rent to the GCDA on Monday. She has to pay Rs 9 lakh to GCDA for the space she has been allocated for her shop at Marine Drive.Prasanna has been protesting for the past four days in front of her shop -- her only source of income -- which was sealed by GCDA officials without any notice.

Prasanna’s ordeal came to the notice of Yusuffali through news reports, after which he immediately sent his media coordinator to look into the matter. Later, she was informed that Yusuffali will pay her pending payments to GCDA, in addition to which she will get an amount of Rs 2 lakh to replenish her shop’s stock.

Prasanna was evicted by the GCDA officials for not paying the arrears of rent for the space she received to set up a shop at Marine Drive following a High Court order. “I am grateful to Yusuffali sir for helping me by paying off the pending rent arrears,” said Prasanna, who is the mother of an autistic child.

The rent for the space where Prasanna was allowed to run her shop is Rs 13,800.

“I had set up the shop by taking a loan of Rs 3.25 lakh from the Canara Bank. I got permission from the High Court in 2015 to run the shop to take care of my autistic daughter. Though the court order had mentioned financial support, the GCDA only gave me space,” she said.