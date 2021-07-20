Car which fled from check point traced within minutes, accused booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Don’t think that you can escape from a police vehicle check point in the city by not stopping your vehicle. City police have warned people that they should stop their vehicle if a police team is waving to stop it or the vehicle will be traced and cases will be booked against the driver for violating the rules. Recently, city police successfully traced a car within minutes after it refused to stop at a vehicle check point. The car was identified with the help CCTV surveillance and the offenders were booked.

It was around 8 pm on July 7 that the police waved at a car moving through Chittoor road to stop for routine vehicle check. But on seeing the police team, the car fled from the spot without stopping. An alert was sent to police patrol teams and surveillance team to track the car based on specific description of the vehicle. A patrol team spotted the specific car parked at one of the busiest spots in the city and the persons who were in the car were charged with rash and negligent driving. As per the FIR registered in at Central Police Station, cases were booked against the accused identified as Arun Thampy, 35, of Kochi, and Appu M, of Alappuzha, under Section 279 of IPC, Motor Vehicles Act under Section 132(1), 179 and 188.