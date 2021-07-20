STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Car which fled from check point traced within minutes, accused booked

It was around 8 pm on July 7 that the police waved at a car moving through Chittoor road to stop for routine vehicle check.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest
By Express News Service

KOCHI: Don’t think that you can escape from a police vehicle check point in the city by not stopping your vehicle. City police have warned people that they should stop their vehicle if a police team is waving to stop it or the vehicle will be traced and cases will be booked against the driver for violating the rules. Recently, city police successfully traced a car within minutes after it refused to stop at a vehicle check point. The car was identified with the help CCTV surveillance and the offenders were booked.

It was around 8 pm on July 7 that the police waved at a car moving through Chittoor road to stop for routine vehicle check. But on seeing the police team, the car fled from the spot without stopping. An alert was sent to police patrol teams and surveillance team to track the car based on specific description of the vehicle. A patrol team spotted the specific car parked at one of the busiest spots in the city and the persons who were in the car were charged with rash and negligent driving. As per the FIR registered in at Central Police Station, cases were booked against the accused identified as Arun Thampy, 35, of Kochi, and Appu M, of Alappuzha, under Section 279 of IPC, Motor Vehicles Act under Section 132(1), 179 and 188.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp