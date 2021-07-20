Fuel price hike: Plus Two student stages ‘Bajacle’ protest

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There’s hardly anyone who has not been affected by the hike in fuel prices. Other than bearing the burden, the majority haven’t expressed their dissent so far. Still, there are a few who use their resources to put up a fight.

Mohammed Badhusha, a Plus Two student from Marampally near Perumbavoor, chose to protest against the fuel price hike by making a ‘Bajacle’ — a combination of an old Bajaj scooter and a bicycle.

It all started with struggles faced by Badhusha’s father Hafees M P, a painter who roam around in his two-wheeler for erecting advertising boards. “I have seen how my father struggles to make both ends meet these days. It’s becoming unaffordable to have a two-wheeler and I thought about taking an innovative route to register my protest. I bought an old Bajaj scooter and altered it by attaching a cycle to it. Whatever be the distance, you just need to step on the pedal,” said Badhusha.

It cost around Rs 4,000 for Badhusha to built the vehicle. “I found a similar protest on YouTube and decided to replicate it with available resources. I bought the scooter for `3,000 and combined my bicycle using my father’s welding equipment. My father supported me throughout the process and gave many inputs,” said Badhusha, who owns a YouTube channel called MV Machan, which caters to tech-aficionados.

The 17-year-old started working on Bajacle in April 2021. “Though it was an instant idea, I took around four months to complete the construction. As classes were online, I had ample time to work on it. I always had an interest in developing new products from scrap materials,” he added.

Following the appreciation from close circles, Badhusha is now planning to build more ‘Bajacles’ for his customers. “I received widespread appreciation from relatives and friends for my work. A few have requested ‘Bajacles’ for them. Though it’s hard to find suitable scooters, I have already started my search. I’m hoping to start the works in the coming months,” he added.