Green signal for automatic signalling system on Ernakulam-Shoranur rail route

Southern Railway decides to fast-track installation of automatic signalling system on Ernakulam-Shoranur railway stretch and also develop Ponnurunni railway terminal

Published: 20th July 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of south railway station| A Sanesh

Aerial view of south railway station. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Here is some good news for train passengers. You could save valuable time during your journey between Ernakulam and Shoranur as Southern Railway plans to introduce an automatic signalling system on the stretch. The decision was taken during a discussion Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden had with Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas and other officials in Chennai on July 15.The project will be implemented on two stretches — Ernakulam-Poonkunnam and Poonkunnam-Shoranur.

“Automatic signalling will smoothen the movement of trains on an already congested stretch and also help us introduce more long-distance trains. Officials have informed us that they would add the project’s first phase in supplementary budget and fast-track the process soon, “ said Hibi.

According to officials, the line capacity of the Ernakulam-Shoranur stretch has grown more than 150%. Though the railways had carried out a study for setting up two more lines on the stretch, the railway board put it on hold as doubling work is progressing on two stretches in the state.

Extension of 2nd platform at Ekm Junction
Railway officials have agreed to increase the length of platforms at the Ernakulam Junction (south) railway station. In the first phase, the second platform’s length will be increased to accommodate 24-coach trains. A new foot overbridge will be installed at Ernakulam Town (north) station.“Expansion of existing platforms will lead to creation of more facilities. The Southern Railway has agreed to install an elevated link from the South Metro station to the railway station. The work on setting up roof over all platforms in both Junction and Town stations will be completed by end of the year,” Hibi said.

Ponnurunni terminal
The much-awaited Ponnurunni Railway Terminal also found a place in the discussions. The project, modelled on the recently-launched Gandhinagar Railway Station, will be developed based on the feasibility report submitted by Kerala Rail Development Corporation.“The officials will forward the feasibility report to develop an integrated coaching terminal at the 110-acre railway property in Ponnurunni. I have suggested the name Ernakulam Central for the project and demanded the officials to start the project without further delay. The project will connect the station, Vyttila Mobility Hub, Kochi Metro Station and Water Metro terminal,” he said.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden at a meeting with
Southern Railway General Manager John
Thomas and other officials

The feasibility report submitted on January 29, 2021, proposes an integrated coaching terminal complex with four platforms, one pit line, two parcel lines, two stabling lines and a wagon examination line, even while retaining the existing coaching depot. The expected total investment is `1,654 crore, including `325 crore for the development of railway infrastructure.

NEW TRAINS
Apart from automatic signalling, the Ernakulam MP demanded introduction of weekly trains from Ernakulam to Salem and Ernakulam to Chennai. The frequency of Ernakulam-Bengaluru trains will be increased to three services a week. He has also demanded the extension of the Amrita Express to Rameshwaram instead of the proposed Ernakulam-Rameswaram train and an Ernakulam-Velankanni biweekly train via Kollam. A new train between Ernakulam and Jaisalmer has also been demanded. “Due to the congestion faced in existing lines, it is impossible to introduce a new Rajadhani train anytime soon. Starting new services to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Patna, Howrah or Pune won’t be feasible either. However, the doubling and automatic signalling will help us to increase the frequency and speed in the long run,” said an official.

OTHER MAJOR DECISIONS
 Possibility of building a mainline platform at Tripunithura station will be explored
An information display board on the lines of the one at Chennai Central Station will be installed at Ernakulam Junction station
Ernakulam-Kumbalam-Thuravoor doubling work, costing of `510 crore, to be fast-tracked
Edappally underpass to be inaugurated in September
The diesel loco shed at Ernakulam Junction to be converted into an electric-loco shed

Ponnurunni Railway Terminal

 Area 110 acres
Total estimate A1,654cr 

Railway infrastructure    E325 cr
Platforms    4 
(26-coach capacity)
Pipelines    4
Parcel lines    2
Stabling line    2
Wagon examination line    1
Feasibility report submitted on

