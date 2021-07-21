STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC raps Kerala for delay in responding to scientist, says don’t obstruct research

It adjourned the case to Monday.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to inform it whether there was any impediment in allowing a scientist to collect discarded blood samples of fever patients from laboratories and hospitals for developing a diagnostic kit to identify tiger moth disease. Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order on a petition filed by Wills Janardhanan, a scientist from Pathanamthitta who is working as project coordinator, SIDBI Innovation and Incubation Centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

When the government pleader sought a month’s time to inform the government’s stand, the court observed, “If someone is doing innovative research, don’t try to obstruct it. Take a decision within a few days.” It adjourned the case to Monday. M T Suresh Kumar, Janardhanan’s counsel, submitted that though the latter had approached the government seeking nod and help to collect discarded blood samples of fever from public health centres, regional health laboratories and district hospitals, no concrete answer was provided. 

