Flaunt your style in your size

Plus-size brand SAMA by friends Mamtha Pillai and Sandhya Nair offers an array of designs for women of all sizes

Published: 21st July 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Mamtha Pillai and Sandhya Nair, finding clothes that fit them was like hunting for treasures. They always had to roam around the entire city to find plus-size outfits for them. Finally exhausted, the best friends have now come out with their own plus-size apparel brand. The online women fashion store SAMA offers dresses ranging from L to 7 XL.

SAMA, according to Mamtha, is a space for all oversized women to dress up without making any compromises on style. “Sandhya and I had put on weight after our first pregnancy. From then on, finding dresses according to our taste and sizes was an impossible task. I had no choice but to wear what I got even though I didn’t like the colours or the style,” shares Mamtha. Travelling to other states to shop for dresses was not feasible for the duo. When Sandhya, who used to work abroad, returned two years ago, she also faced similar difficulties here. 

“SAMA means we are all equal. Accidentally it is also a mix of our name’s first letters. People always discriminate against others using many factors like body sizes. Our brand demands no more body shaming,” says Mamtha who is also the owner of an online plant store, Meraki Home Garden.

The plus size online clothing store displays Indo-Western outfits, including daily wear, that are suitable for women of all age groups at reasonable prices. “The store will have kurtis, tops, gowns, dresses, salwar suits, skirts and also blouses in plus sizes for women who are in their teens and above,” Mamtha says. The outfits come in sustainable fabrics that will look elegant on plus-size women. The store also offers customised dresses up to 9XL. “We are happy to be part of the change. We did not want women like us to get humiliated and compromise on their style. We also have a tailoring facility in plus sizes,” she adds.

Exploring the plus-size fashion of women in the state, the duo also offers consultation to choose your right size in their online store. “We are receiving overwhelming responses especially from women with plus sizes. Some even conveyed that our store is a huge relief for them. We have started to receive orders even from outside Thiruvananthapuram. In the future, we wish to open an exclusive outlet of SAMA in the capital city,” adds Mamtha.  Check them at @samaforthebestinyou

