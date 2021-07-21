STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO spy case: My arrest was illegal, says Maldivian woman in Kerala HC

The statement was filed through advocate Prasad Gandhi.

Published: 21st July 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fousiya Hassan, the Maldivian woman, who was acquitted in the ISRO espionage, submitted before the Kerala High Court that the only mistake committed by her and Mariyam Rasheeda, another Maldivian woman, was that they came to Kerala for seeking admission for her daughter and stayed in a hotel in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. 

They were arrested in the espionage case without evidence and that the two former police officers, S Vijayan and Thambi Durga Datt, had set the law in motion in violation of the Official Secrets Act.

The statement was filed through advocate Prasad Gandhi. Opposing the anticipatory bail plea of the two police officers in a case registered by the CBI relating to the conspiracy to frame up ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, Fousia Hassan said that then Special Branch Inspector Vijayan and then SHO, Thampi Durga Datt, did not have any authority to register the case without the sanction of the Central government under Section 13(3) of the Official Secrets Act.

