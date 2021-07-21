STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Open Mobility Network to get off starting blocks this week

The project will later on be launched in other cities in the state as well.

Published: 21st July 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move being hailed as an important milestone in the history of the city, the Kochi Open Mobility Network (KOMN) project — which will bring together all transport services available in the city limits under a single online platform — is being brought to fruition by the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA). 

According to the KMTA, which was formed to streamline connectivity and bring comprehensive development to the city’s transport system, the network will help bring together the services of different online transportation facilities to offer one seamless integrated access to their customers. “People will also be able to carry out digital payments and transactions using the same network,” authorities said. 

The network, touted as the world’s first inclusive, multimodal mobility network enabled by open specifications of the Beckn protocol, will be dedicated to the city by Transport Minister Antony Raju on July 23 at a function to be held at the Town Hall. According to KTMA authorities, passengers can install the Yatri app — the first app under KOMN — to access a choice of taxi services in the city.

“The network will provide customers with access to multiple cab service providers across the city, allowing them to book as per convenience. Local drivers can use the Yatri Partner app to get themselves enrolled through an aggregator or an agency of their choice. The market costs are less and the visibility is better. Also, no third party will glean off the trips made by the drivers. The network offers a fair world,” KTMA authorities said. 

Yatri will soon provide access to multiple modes of transportation including autorickshaws and buses. “However, Yatri will eventually become just another app under the network. KOMN will allow you to book ferries, metro, and buses. You will even be able to rent bicycles. KOMN will also help you find parking spots, find electronic vehicle charging stations. The network will later be expanded to the hospitality and healthcare sector,” officials said. The project will later on be launched in other cities in the state as well.

