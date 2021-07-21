STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep girl regains her voice after surgery in Kochi

Sajna Sabah, 22, a native of Lakshadweep, who underwent advanced and complex traumatic tracheal reconstruction surgery gets a new lease of life.

Published: 21st July 2021

Sajna along with Dr Santhosh at Lourdes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sajna Sabah, 22, a native of Lakshadweep, who underwent advanced and complex traumatic tracheal reconstruction surgery gets a new lease of life. Sajna was in Alappuzha for training at National Coir Training and Design Centre, when the accident turned her life topsy turvy. While undergoing the training, her shawl got stuck in the working machine.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital after the accident that took place in February, and a tube was placed to the lower part of the windpipe to sustain her life. Later Sajna was brought to Lourdes Hospital for specialised care. After the examination at the hospital it was revealed that the upper part of the windpipe (trachea) close to the Larynx was divided, destroyed and completely disconnected.

According to doctors, she also had a malfunctioning vocal cord which led to a complete loss of voice. Sajana was admitted under Dr Santhosh John Abraham, medical superintendent and HOD general surgery, who led the medical team. The team included Dr Chacko Cyriac - plastic surgeon, Dr Vimal Iype - vascular surgeon, anesthesia team Dr Sobha Philip and Dr Gayatri, Dr Anusha- Radiologist, and Dr George Kuruvila ENT Surgeon. On the fourth day of the surgery, Sajna started breathing through the new trachea.

After seven days of intensive care, Sajna was transferred to the ward, where she regained her speech and started eating orally. She was discharged in March.“The surgery is the first of its kind in Kerala and the second in India,” said Fr Shaiju Augustine Thoppil, hospital director. After three months she is back at the hospital for her review checkup and everything seems right on track and in good health.

