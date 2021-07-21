STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Living beyond Covid blues: Mahinkutty’s Eid celebration with books

Even when going through irreparable business losses after demonetisation, floods and the ongoing Covid-induced crisis, Mahinkutty has kept a collection of books at his shop to stay sane

Published: 21st July 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

K A Mahinkutty at his shop in Karukapilly in Kochi. (Photo|  A Sanesh, EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

The life of K A Mahinkutty Kanjarathingal, a small-scale grocery shop owner, is nothing less than a roller coaster ride.A polio survivor, the 55-year-old surpassed the challenges of life with sheer gumption and his love for books.

Even while going through irreparable business losses after demonetisation, floods and the ongoing Covid-induced crisis, Mahinkutty has kept a collection of books at his shop to stay sane. While the state celebrates Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, the veteran relishes the festive mood in his world of books.

"My life has always been filled with challenges. Starting from accidents to continuous economic issues, life has always been zigzagged with crises. It's my reading habit that always kept me going amid the challenges. I have a membership at Venus Club Library, Kaloor since 1980. I was just a 14-year-old then. Besides, it's routine for me to visit the Prabhat Book's moving bookstall at Menaka. I bought 'The Mother' a novel by Maxim Gorky then and it still remains a valued possession. Though it was comics and weeklies which took me to the world of reading, I later turned to novels. No matter, whatever happens, a day won't pass in my life without reading a book," said Mahinkutty.

He always kept a collection of books at his shop and spent his free time reading. "Even while going through Bakrid festivities, I'm reading Orhan Pamuk's Nirabedhangal these days. After seeing my book collection, many customers often take books from me. Even distributing books is a source of happiness for me," he said

While starting his career as an accountant in Ernakulam Market, Mahinkutty's life changed with the decision to set up his own business in 2016. "I started my wholesale shop of essential items in 2016 spending the savings of a lifetime. I used to have a daily collection of up to Rs 60,000 during those days. But everything turned upside down with the demonetisation. It hugely affected our sales and gradually I found it difficult to even pay my monthly rent of Rs 21,000. Still, I continued with the shop amid the losses. In 2018, I met with an accident at Deshabhimani Junction and faced a severe injury on my backbone. I became bedridden for almost 18 months. In between, the unprecedented floods ravaged normal life. It became impossible for me to manage to shop. Still, my son managed it to an extent but we decided to shut the shop in April 2021. Now, I'm managing our expenses with the small grocery shop at Karukappilly these days," he said.

It's never been a smooth ride for Mahinkutty. Along with the financial crisis, he was forced to manage the health issues of his family members. "Ever since the accident, life was never been normal for me. My daughter was suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and was undergoing treatment for more than five years. We have managed to cure her to an extent and she is the mother of two children now. While my son was working as an area manager of a smartphone company, my accident has forced him to leave his job to look after my business. Amid all these crises, we couldn't complete the construction of our own home as well. I have taken a loan for the construction and failed to repay the EMI all these months," he said.

Along with reading, the quinquagenarian is also finding some time for other pursuits. "Along with reading, singing is also a passion for me. My wife often wonders how I am engaging with these activities amid the crisis. Whether I pursue them or not, they will remain challenges. Why should I give up my happiness for the indefinite challenges of life?" Mahinkutty concludes with a smile.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Bakrid
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp