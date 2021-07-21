Startup gets CSR funding from Cochin Shipyard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vaishnam Engineers, a startup at Maker Village, has received Rs 10 lakh as part of CSR initiatives of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for their for waste recycling project. CSL uses tons of copper slag for the surface preparation of vessels and their maintenance — after which the used material needs to be disposed of.

The startup has come up with technology to develop civil construction materials from the used copper slag. Mahesh Behra, an engineering graduate from IIT Varanasi, and the founder of Vaishnam Engineers developed a chemical binder and casting technology that could bind copper slag particles together.

The ‘recycled’ paver blocks were developed using cement, copper slag, coarse aggregate and chemical binder and were tested as per Bureau of Indians Standards. The novelty of the product is that M sand which is traditionally used for making paver blocks can be completely replaced with the use of copper slag. CSL’s CSR intiatitive also helps towards further research on other civil construction materials like bricks and partitions.