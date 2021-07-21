Young & Vibrant 

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown was a long monotonous break for many, especially the kids. To spend his free time productively, 13-year-old Avishai Joseph found an interesting activity during the last year’s lockdown. He started dyeing his t-shirts. And what started as a fun activity has now turned into a full-fledged tie-dye business. The Kochi native now runs an online store ‘Iris by Avishai’ on Instagram, which has turned out to be a hit among fashion lovers from all age groups.

“Initially, I dyed my old T-shirts using food colours, only to realise that they will fade off after a few washes. After that, I bought authentic tie-dye colours online. I experimented a lot and created many designs using the primary colours before posting the images on my private Instagram account,” says Avishai, who is a class IX student in Global Public School, Kochi.

Booming business

Orders started coming from his family and friends even before he ventured into Instagram in November 2020. “During the initial month, I received around 40 orders,” the young entrepreneur says. When orders started pouring in, Avishai didn’t let the limited space of his home hinder his growth. “When I started receiving bulk orders, I changed my bedroom into a studio space. I also use the bathroom for dyeing by placing wire racks and tarps on the floor. Once it is dyed I dry it on my balcony for four to five hours, depending on the weather,” Avishai adds.

From T-shirts, Avishai’s dyeing expedition soon expanded to other items as well. He started designing colourful baby onesies, scrunchies, scarves, bucket hats, shawls, shirts, jackets. Recently, the brand also started producing graphic t-shirts as well. “I do swirls and crumbles on t-shirts. Sometimes I use a fork for swirls, instead of my hands. If the customer asks for a design of their choice, I do it as well,” Avishai says.

Vibrant yarns

This self-taught artist took his creativity to next level when he started dyeing on sarees. “So far I have tried tile designs and swirls on the pallu of the traditional Kerala sarees and also on mull sarees,” says Avishai. The vibrant hues on the white and cream yarns create a contrasting design that can catch any saree lover’s eyes.

Avishai’s family and friends have been supporting him since the brand’s inception, he says. “My mother helps me with dyeing and ironing the t-shirts and finally to pack them. When there are a lot of orders, I call my friends and cousins to help me out as I have to juggle both studies and business,” the young designer adds. ‘Iris by Avishai’ provides eco-friendly packaging too.

Instagram: iris_by_avishai26