STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Young & Vibrant 

From T-shirts to sarees, 13-year-old Avishai Joseph  colour them a new life and a new look

Published: 21st July 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown was a long monotonous break for many, especially the kids. To spend his free time productively, 13-year-old Avishai Joseph found an interesting activity during the last year’s lockdown. He started dyeing his t-shirts. And what started as a fun activity has now turned into a full-fledged tie-dye business. The Kochi native now runs an online store ‘Iris by Avishai’ on Instagram, which has turned out to be a hit among fashion lovers from all age groups.

“Initially, I dyed my old T-shirts using food colours, only to realise that they will fade off after a few washes. After that, I bought authentic tie-dye colours online. I experimented a lot and created many designs using the primary colours before posting the images on my private Instagram account,” says Avishai, who is a class IX student in Global Public School, Kochi.

Booming business
Orders started coming from his family and friends even before he ventured into Instagram in November 2020. “During the initial month, I received around 40 orders,” the young entrepreneur says. When orders started pouring in, Avishai didn’t let the limited space of his home hinder his growth. “When I started receiving bulk orders, I changed my bedroom into a studio space. I also use the bathroom for dyeing by placing wire racks and tarps on the floor. Once it is dyed I dry it on my balcony for four to five hours, depending on the weather,” Avishai adds.

From T-shirts, Avishai’s dyeing expedition soon expanded to other items as well. He started designing colourful baby onesies, scrunchies, scarves, bucket hats, shawls, shirts, jackets. Recently, the brand also started producing graphic t-shirts as well. “I do swirls and crumbles on t-shirts. Sometimes I use a fork for swirls, instead of my hands. If the customer asks for a design of their choice, I do it as well,” Avishai says. 

Vibrant yarns
This self-taught artist took his creativity to next level when he started dyeing on sarees. “So far I have tried tile designs and swirls on the pallu of the traditional Kerala sarees and also on mull sarees,” says Avishai. The vibrant hues on the white and cream yarns create a contrasting design that can catch any saree lover’s eyes.

Avishai’s family and friends have been supporting him since the brand’s inception, he says. “My mother helps me with dyeing and ironing the t-shirts and finally to pack them. When there are a lot of orders, I call my friends and cousins to help me out as I have to juggle both studies and business,” the young designer adds. ‘Iris by Avishai’ provides eco-friendly packaging too.

Instagram: iris_by_avishai26

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp