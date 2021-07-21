STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth sets new record with Dhoni in QR codes

Collecting around 12,000 QR codes in the size of 1.5 cm, Lavin created the record-winning portrait. When scanned, it will lead to the Wikipedia page of M S Dhoni.

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Bagging a record has always been a goal for Lavin Tom K Abraham. Now, the 23-year-old has received two of them. He has entered the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for the largest portrait of M S Dhoni made using QR codes. Though the self-taught artist from Kottayam has proven his artistic skills in stippling, geometry, charcoal, scribbling, pen sketch, and pencil, this is the first time he has created a portrait using QR code.

Collecting around 12,000 QR codes in the size of 1.5 cm, Lavin created the record-winning portrait. When scanned, it will lead to the Wikipedia page of M S Dhoni. Converting the link to QR code, Lavin printed 150 QR codes on 84 A4 sheets. “It took me 18 hours in total to finish the portrait. I started printing the codes since the last lockdown as I had plans to create a record-worthy creation.

It took me around two to three days to cut the codes. At first, I thought of doing scribble art to create Dhoni’s portrait. I had to drop it as I wasn’t sure how the final result would look on a large canvas ,” says Lavin, who is an electrical engineer by profession. On a 140cm height canvas, Lavin put up the portrait using scale, pencil, and glue. “I made a canvas by properly aligning A3 sheets on the wall, as my place was a containment zone, I couldn’t purchase one,” adds Lavin. He started the work by drawing  several grids to stick the QR codes. He then pasted the codes on the grids leaving some spaces blank. 
