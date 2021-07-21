Youth sets new record with Dhoni in QR codes

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bagging a record has always been a goal for Lavin Tom K Abraham. Now, the 23-year-old has received two of them. He has entered the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for the largest portrait of M S Dhoni made using QR codes. Though the self-taught artist from Kottayam has proven his artistic skills in stippling, geometry, charcoal, scribbling, pen sketch, and pencil, this is the first time he has created a portrait using QR code.

Collecting around 12,000 QR codes in the size of 1.5 cm, Lavin created the record-winning portrait. When scanned, it will lead to the Wikipedia page of M S Dhoni. Converting the link to QR code, Lavin printed 150 QR codes on 84 A4 sheets. “It took me 18 hours in total to finish the portrait. I started printing the codes since the last lockdown as I had plans to create a record-worthy creation.

It took me around two to three days to cut the codes. At first, I thought of doing scribble art to create Dhoni’s portrait. I had to drop it as I wasn’t sure how the final result would look on a large canvas ,” says Lavin, who is an electrical engineer by profession. On a 140cm height canvas, Lavin put up the portrait using scale, pencil, and glue. “I made a canvas by properly aligning A3 sheets on the wall, as my place was a containment zone, I couldn’t purchase one,” adds Lavin. He started the work by drawing several grids to stick the QR codes. He then pasted the codes on the grids leaving some spaces blank.

Find him on Instagram @love_in_tom.