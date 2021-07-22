Cosying up with candles

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: Candles are a staple household item. However, other than to light up space, they are also used to lift the ambience, make a room feel cosy, some even provide subtle aromas to create a relaxing atmosphere. Taking a minimalistic approach, Andrea Atly, a 21-year-old from Thrissur, has been adorning several households with her handcrafted dry flower and unscented candles under the name Lil Art Coffer.

A candle lover and an avid dry flower collector, Andrea combined her interests in creating home decor candles. “For Mothers Day, I wanted to gift my mother, grandmother, and aunt something creative. Since I love candles and have been collecting flowers since childhood, I thought of bringing both of them together,” she says. Two days before Mother’s day, she posted images of a candle she made on her private Instagram account. “I mentioned that I can create some candles for people who live in Thrissur. To my surprise, I received around ten orders on the same day,” says Andrea, who is a Visual Arts graduate specialised in interior designing.

Her homegrown brand brings out candles designed with pressed dried flowers. Andrea keeps the flowers and leaves she finds inside a book until they dry and pressed properly. “I don’t wait until it turns brown, as I like to have a little bit of colour on the candles. The dried ones are stuck to the candles using wax,” adds Andrea.

The pastel-shaded candles provide a slice of nature to the indoors and require a meticulous process to reach the final shape. “It is time-consuming as the detailings on each candle is intricate. It’s more challenging while working on baby-sized candles,” informs Andrea. The unscented candles are customized in terms of size and colour. She asks the clients to provide a snap of their interiors and guides them in choosing a candle that matches the vibe of that space.

Adding gradations and affixing names, Andrea is coming out with newer techniques to ace in the candle game. The venture offers 7 to 23 inches tall candles. They are available from Rs 450 onwards.

Lighting up

Andrea put up a store in a flea market hosted by All Things Bright in Kochi and took her products to her Instagram page, Lil Art Coffer, in February 2021.

Instagram: @lilartcoffer