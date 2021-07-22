Ernakulam grapples with rising Covid caseload

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the district’s virus curve shows little signs of ebbing and the number of Covid admissions in private hospitals simultaneously goes up, Ernakulam continues to grapple with its Covid situation. As many as 2,270 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Wednesday, as against 1,901 on Tuesday. Currently, more than 950 Covid patients are being treated at private hospitals alone in the district.

The test positivity rate (TPR) too consistently remains around 10%, worrying health officials in the district. The TPR stood at 10.21% and 10.52% on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. Last Friday, the TPR was 8.9%. According to health officials, 11 panchayats including Nayarambalam (26.86%), Cheranallur (23.88%), and Karukutty (23.83%) have reported TPRs above 20%, while TPRs in 16 panchayats are above 15%.

“The district has adopted a targeted testing technique to identify and isolate those infected. We are also collecting samples and sending them for genome sequencing to identify any possible mutations here as well. With the easing of lockdown restrictions owing to Bakrid these days, the public should be very careful. Merchants, fishermen and shop vendors should get themselves tested for Covid in the coming days. They must approach the DMO’s office through the respective associations and get themselves tested,” said a health official.

The district currently has around 16,000 active cases. With the TPR still high in some areas, the chances of mutations and emergence of new variants cannot be ruled out in the district, say experts. “The longer the virus stays in a particular area, the possibility of mutation is higher. Hence, it is important to keep track of the prevalence of the virus in the area. Constant monitoring for mutations is also required,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

“Sectoral magistrates have been entrusted with the task of ensuring that the public follows the Covid protocol including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and using sanitisers. The key to tackle the virus is following the protocol,” said Dr N K Kuttappan, district medical officer.