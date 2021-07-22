French cookies for the sweet tooth

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Macarons always scintillate one’s tastebuds with their subtle sweetness. The French cookies can blend in effortlessly to any mood, may it as a pick me up or a treat to yourself. Whatever be the occasion, Relish Patisserie, run by friends, Chef Elizabeth Edwin Anchan and Reji John, has become a hit among the sweet lovers. Started a year ago, the store located in Palarivattom focus more on making varied flavours of macarons among other sweet delicacies.

“We wanted to start something on our own. We narrowed down on macarons because we haven’t come across any exclusive stores for the French-style cookies in the city,” says Reji John, co-founder of Relish Patisserie. Slightly crispy on the outside, soft and gooey inside, Relish Patisserie currently offers ten flavours of macarons. Hazelnut chocolate, Ferrero Rocher filling and fruit-based flavours that include lemon, strawberry, and mango cheesecake, chef Elizabeth has been bringing many kinds of macarons.

“Daily, there will be around seven to eight flavours in the store. Before starting the venture, I was particular about not going on the pricey side. However, I didn’t want the macarons or any other desserts offered in our store to be of average quality,” says Elizabeth, a trained chef in pastries and baking.

Out of all the flavours, the duo claims the Ferrero Rocher-filled macarons have gained more traction. Adding crushed Ferrero as its filling, one side of the soft and crispy varieties comes with rocher glaze. “Milk chocolate and crushed hazelnut will coat the outside,” adds Elizabeth.

Going beyond macarons

Without adding any preservatives, synthetic chocolates, or essence, Relish brings fine delicacies to the fore. The duo also offers cinnamon rolls, Babka, cheesecakes, and brownies beside macarons. “For my recipes, instead of buttercream, I use ganache. Since no artificial components are used, one has to be careful as a slight mishap can ruin an entire batch,” informs Elizabeth. The store also offers assorted boxes for macarons containing six flavours.

Being one of a kind patisserie, Relish makes sure to form recipes on a different note. Unlike the traditional cinnamon rolls, the store makes them in brioche dough, giving it a crunchy texture. The rolls come in different varieties with varied toppings like blueberry and cream cheese. “Currently, we have come up with cream cheese with raspberry preserve as a topping,” shares Elizabeth.

Instagram @relishpatisserie