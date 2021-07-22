STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

French cookies for the sweet tooth

With macarons and cheesecakes, Relish Patisserie is a hot spot for the city’s sweet lovers

Published: 22nd July 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Macarons always scintillate one’s tastebuds with their subtle sweetness. The French cookies can blend in effortlessly to any mood, may it as a pick me up or a treat to yourself. Whatever be the occasion, Relish Patisserie, run by friends, Chef Elizabeth Edwin Anchan and Reji John, has become a hit among the sweet lovers. Started a year ago, the store located in Palarivattom focus more on making varied flavours of macarons among other sweet delicacies.

“We wanted to start something on our own. We narrowed down on macarons because we haven’t come across any exclusive stores for the French-style cookies in the city,” says Reji John, co-founder of Relish Patisserie. Slightly crispy on the outside, soft and gooey inside, Relish Patisserie currently offers ten flavours of macarons. Hazelnut chocolate, Ferrero Rocher filling and fruit-based flavours that include lemon, strawberry, and mango cheesecake, chef Elizabeth has been bringing many kinds of macarons.

“Daily, there will be around seven to eight flavours in the store. Before starting the venture, I was particular about not going on the pricey side. However, I didn’t want the macarons or any other desserts offered in our store to be of average quality,” says Elizabeth, a trained chef in pastries and baking.

Out of all the flavours, the duo claims the Ferrero Rocher-filled macarons have gained more traction. Adding crushed Ferrero as its filling, one side of the soft and crispy varieties comes with rocher glaze. “Milk chocolate and crushed hazelnut will coat the outside,” adds Elizabeth.

Going beyond macarons
Without adding any preservatives, synthetic chocolates, or essence, Relish brings fine delicacies to the fore. The duo also offers cinnamon rolls, Babka, cheesecakes, and brownies beside macarons. “For my recipes, instead of buttercream, I use ganache. Since no artificial components are used, one has to be careful as a slight mishap can ruin an entire batch,” informs Elizabeth. The store also offers assorted boxes for macarons containing six flavours. 

Being one of a kind patisserie, Relish makes sure to form recipes on a different note. Unlike the traditional cinnamon rolls, the store makes them in brioche dough, giving it a crunchy texture. The rolls come in different varieties with varied toppings like blueberry and cream cheese. “Currently, we have come up with cream cheese with raspberry preserve as a topping,” shares Elizabeth.

Instagram @relishpatisserie

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp