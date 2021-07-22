Migrant worker lifting bikes since 2017: Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The migrant worker who was arrested for bike theft at Aluva has been lifting motorcycles in the area since 2017, according to the police. Iqbal Hussain, 25, a native of Assam, was roaming around in the stolen motorcycle when he was arrested by a special investigation team formed by K Karthik, Ernakulam Rural district police chief, on Tuesday.

The team had launched the probe following a complaint from the owners of a two-wheeler showroom at Pulinchodu, Aluva, according to whom two motorcycles costing `2.5 lakh were stolen from their showroom last month. His subsequent arrest, however, helped the police solve many more cases of bike theft in the area.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that he had stolen the bikes from the showroom, besides being involved in similar theft cases since 2017. Iqbal Hussain, who was residing in a rental home at Perumbavoor, arrived to Kerala around the same time. Even as he was working various jobs, he was simultaneously engaged in bike thefts, said the police. “There are theft cases registered against him in Kalamassery, Kuruppumpadi and Perumbavoor police stations since 2017,” said an officer.

Rural areas have become a soft target for bike-lifting gangs, of which a majority of members are aged below 18. Posing a tough challenge to the police, these bike-lifters operate in broad daylight, stealing high-end bikes in split seconds. The Rural police had constituted the special team after the rise in bike-lifting cases in these areas.