Nation-wide quiz opens registration

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz has opened registrations for its 18th edition. After the success of its first online version in 2020, this year also the quiz will be held online. The registration will be open from July 15 to August 15. People from corporates across the country can participate in the competition.

The quiz moved to an online format last year due to the ongoing pandemic. After cluster -level competitions, finalists will move to wild card finals. Of which top 6 will compete in the 12 online cluster finals. Winners and runner-ups of the cluster-level competition will receive Rs 35,000 and Rs 18,000 as prize. The winners of the national final will receive a grant prize of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy.