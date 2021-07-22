New study to assess Kochi’s air quality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the direction from the State Pollution Control Board (PCB), the Ernakulam unit of PCB will conduct a year-long study to identify the sources and extent of air pollution in Kochi. The study will assess the probable peak period and collect the data of ambient air quality to curb air pollution.

The study might take around 15-16 months to complete. “The research aims to find out the major sources of air pollution. It also plans to install new ambient air quality stations across the state. We are also considering shifting the one at MG Road to another suitable location. Areas like Kaloor JLN stadium are under consideration,” said an official.

Earlier, the tribunal had asked the officials to carry out an emission inventory of air pollutants and source apportionment studies to assess the nature of pollution in the city. Along with Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram will also be part of the pilot programme. The agency will come up with a methodology based on the inputs from various organisations like the Automotive Research Association of India, The Energy and Resources Institute, the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and IITs.