STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

No probe yet into organ sale racket despite plaint

However, they seem to have overlooked that part of my statement.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

organ trade

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police’s probe into the complaint by a 43-year-old woman, who accused her live-in partner of pressuring her into selling her kidney for `8 lakh and fleeing with the money, is fraught with lapses.Despite her statement pointing toward the presence of an organ selling racket in the state, the police have not taken up a probe into the angle.

As per the FIR, Thrikkakara police have invoked IPC Sections 323 and 420 in the case, but failed to include relevant sections of the Human Organ Transplant Act to book the accused. This, despite the complainant, Sofiya O A, specifically mentioning the manner in which her live-in partner and accused Muhammed Raneesh pressured her to sell her kidney.

“I have already explained to the police how Raneesh made me sell my kidney to a stranger. However, they seem to have overlooked that part of my statement. I am ready to cooperate with them to expose the racket,” Sofiya said. The issue had come to light after she approached the police seeking action against Raneesh who fled with the `8 lakh collected after selling her kidney. According to Sofiya, Raneesh prepared and arranged all the documents, including an authorisation letter from an MLA, to prove that she was donating the kidney voluntarily.

“I suspect there is an organised racket that illegally harvests organs involved in this, and that Muhammed has been involved in other such cases,” Sofiya said. She had told the police that the surgery was held on April 4, 2019, in a prominent private hospital in Kochi, and the financial deal took place between Raneesh and the family, who transferred the amount to his bank account. 

Thrikkakara ACP Baby P V said there would be no compromise on conducting a fair probe. “If there are allegations of organ selling in the incident, we will definitely look into it and take appropriate action,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ sale racket
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp