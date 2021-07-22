No probe yet into organ sale racket despite plaint

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police’s probe into the complaint by a 43-year-old woman, who accused her live-in partner of pressuring her into selling her kidney for `8 lakh and fleeing with the money, is fraught with lapses.Despite her statement pointing toward the presence of an organ selling racket in the state, the police have not taken up a probe into the angle.

As per the FIR, Thrikkakara police have invoked IPC Sections 323 and 420 in the case, but failed to include relevant sections of the Human Organ Transplant Act to book the accused. This, despite the complainant, Sofiya O A, specifically mentioning the manner in which her live-in partner and accused Muhammed Raneesh pressured her to sell her kidney.

“I have already explained to the police how Raneesh made me sell my kidney to a stranger. However, they seem to have overlooked that part of my statement. I am ready to cooperate with them to expose the racket,” Sofiya said. The issue had come to light after she approached the police seeking action against Raneesh who fled with the `8 lakh collected after selling her kidney. According to Sofiya, Raneesh prepared and arranged all the documents, including an authorisation letter from an MLA, to prove that she was donating the kidney voluntarily.

“I suspect there is an organised racket that illegally harvests organs involved in this, and that Muhammed has been involved in other such cases,” Sofiya said. She had told the police that the surgery was held on April 4, 2019, in a prominent private hospital in Kochi, and the financial deal took place between Raneesh and the family, who transferred the amount to his bank account.

Thrikkakara ACP Baby P V said there would be no compromise on conducting a fair probe. “If there are allegations of organ selling in the incident, we will definitely look into it and take appropriate action,” he said.