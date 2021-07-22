Serene and scenic

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Art is meditative and for many, a way to relieve their stress. For Dhanya Ajith, a new mother, when she took up art, it was a stress buster from her daily monotonous life. Around ten years ago, in 2012, she took up her smartphone and started making digital art and hasn’t looked back since.

“After leaving my job and taking care of my toddlers, I needed something to cheer me up. Something to concentrate on,” Dhanya says. She was scared of paints lying around within her kids reach and decided digital painting was much more hassle-free and less time-consuming. A graduate of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, the artist is currently settled in Chennai after a brief stint at a lucrative job as an electrical engineer. “I am now a fulltime artist. Though, I won’t claim to be an expert,” she adds.

The self-proclaimed amateur artist in the past ten years has become proficient in painting dreamy landscapes. She finds inspiration everywhere. The sky above her flat in Chennai, the scenic landscapes she came across in her many travels, photographs from her friends’ journeys, all have found a place in her collection of art. “I love painting landscapes. Nature and its many vibrant colours are always a happy place for me. Drawing them gives me peace from the troubles of the world around us,” Dhanya says.

True to her words, her paintings are always serene and cheerful and landscapes are her speciality. The always vibrant sky, peaceful lakes, snowy mountains, bright auroras are all a constant presence in her artistry. “I hate painting anything remotely violent. When people ask me for book covers and illustrations for their work, I have to break out of my favourite themes. However, these works never give me satisfaction,” the artist adds. The artist is also reluctant to work on portraits. “I can paint anything but humans,” she quips.

Blazing with bright hues

Dhanya’s illustrations always shine with the bright, vibrant pallets she uses. Many a time skies are vivid orange or dark violet. The grasslands and meadows are bright green. Blood red is used sparingly but they stand out among the whitest snow or bluest ocean. “I love playing with these colours. Though when necessary I do change to pastel shades,” she quips.

Her paintings are a hit among the NFT space where artists trade their artwork with a unique digital id. Dhanya has a newfound vigour to paint now. A creative global community with whom she can share her paintings and talk about everything art.

Find her on Instagram: @d_art.insta