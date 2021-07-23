STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Canadian firm Tinychef acquires Malayali-owned startup Zelish

Malayali Rakesh Edavalath, co-founder Saakshi Jain and team, who developed, Zelish, a smart kitchen assistant application, are on cloud nine.

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Edavalath and Saakshi Jain

Rakesh Edavalath and Saakshi Jain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayali Rakesh Edavalath, co-founder Saakshi Jain and team, who developed, Zelish, a smart kitchen assistant application, are on cloud nine. The Bengaluru-based start-up was recently acquired by Tinychef, a famous Canadian-based company, whose cofounder is celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Zelish was created due to the need for a kitchen helper in many busy households. “Deciding what to cook is a real headache if both husband and wife are employed. That’s where the idea of Zelish, a kitchen helper, came from,” said Rakesh. Following the acquisition, Rakesh has become the Chief Product Officer of Tinychef. 

Kitchen helper 
While installing the app, it asks some basic questions. After understanding the user’s diet plan and eating habits, the app will tell you what food to make each day. It also has detailed cooking videos of the recipes that it gives you. It also alerts about the food items that cause allergies. The app uses artificial intelligence to keep up to date records of user’s  kitchen. The company also has home delivery service in five major cities in India.

An inspiration
The success of Rakesh and his team has given impetus to Kerala’s efforts to create young entrepreneurs through start-up companies. His journey is an inspiration for many techies, who quit their jobs at big companies to start their ventures. Rakesh, a graduate from the Engineering College, Thiruvananthapuram, joined a company soon after finishing his degree. In 2015, when he was the vice-president at Goldman Sachs, he quit his high-paying job and joined the start-up world.

Awards
Zelish is no stranger to fame. It bagged the Google Play Editors Choice award for the best upcoming app and also won the 2021 Bosch Siemens Home Startup Award.  

Tinychef
Tinychef is a recipe app used by over a million users. After the acquisition of Zelish, the app will add more features, like menu planning and shopping.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zelish Tinychef startup
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp