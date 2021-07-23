STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infopark adds 10 lakh sqft additional space

The move comes after the recent CRISIL report that said the IT industry in India is expected to grow by 11 per cent this year, even amid the Covid pandemic.

Published: 23rd July 2021

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala, eyeing on the potential growth in the IT industry, is developing new infrastructure at Kochi Infopark, creating 12,000 job opportunities and welcoming more IT companies to the park. About 10 lakh sqft of additional space will be ready for new companies, which will take the total space in Infopark to above 1 crore sqft. 

The Caspian Techpark Campus, with three towers on 2.63 acres of land in Infopark Phase II, is in the final stages of construction. The first tower, providing 1.30 lakh sqft of office space, will be completed by the first quarter of 2022. This ten-storey building will house IT, ITES, corporate and startup companies.

A total area of 4.50 lakh sqft will be available to companies when the construction is over. CloudScape Cyber Park, another major campus in Phase II, is all set for flag off. This project’s first phase will have 62,000 square feet of fully equipped office space for small and medium IT enterprises. 

The IBS Software Services’ IT campus in the Infopark Phase I is in progress and the first phase is expected to be completed by the end of this year. With a total area of 4.21 acres and 6 lakh sqft of office space, the campus will have a capacity of 6,000 employees, once all phases of the project are completed. The campus also has a theater and an open roof cafeteria. 

Currently Infopark has 92 lakh sqft of office space. Furnishings of new office spaces are progressing on the satellite campuses. The space here is mainly for startups and small and medium entrepreneurs. Some of the big companies in Infopark are now expanding their office space to satellite parks as well.

The growth potential
Infopark has 92 lakh sqft of office space and it employes around 61,000 

The Caspian Techpark Campus

2.63 acres of land in Infopark Phase II
First tower will be completed in 2022
6,000 can be employed on the campus
It will have three towers

CloudScape Cyber Park

  • All set for flag-off

62,000 sqft of fully equipped office space for small and medium IT enterprises

New spaces 
Furnishings of new office spaces are also progressing at the satellite campuses

