Kochi’s govt schools to go smart ahead of reopening

Officials at the CSML said they selected the schools from Fort Kochi (wards 1 to 5), West Kochi (wards 1 to 5) and Ernakulam city (wards 62, 67 and 68).

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has created huge psychological imbalances on children, mainly the younger ones, who missed their school, physical activities and friends. Apart from psychological issues, many of them faced other health issues like obesity due to lack of activities and overeating. 

Considering the health issues faced by the schoolchildren, the education department has sought the help of Cochin Smart Mission Limited to bring a complete revamp in the infrastructure in government and aided schools in the district.

Honey Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, told TNIE that once the children come back to school, they need to be rejuvinated physically and mentally. “The first step is to provide them with a holistic education with more stress on improving their physical and emotional fitness,” she added.

“The project will ensure that all children have at least one gadget to continue their online classes. We have already submitted the number of tablets needed for students in government and aided schools to CSML. The rest of the projects will be implemented in the government schools according to the space available on their campuses,” said Honey.

These selected schools will get a digital library. Some of the schools will get a ‘She Gym’ for girl students. In Ernakulam Girls Upper Primary School, a science park will be set up. There is also a multi-indoor game zone planned. 

“During the pandemic, since children are mostly confined to their homes, their physical and mental health is affected. By the time the lockdown is relaxed and students are allowed to come to school, we are planning to finish the construction,” she said. 

Once the administrative sanction is received, the tendering and other processes will follow.  The works are scheduled to be completed within four months. If everything goes smoothly, the project will be completed within this academic year. Honey said  that there was an increase of 5,000 new admissions in the district to government and aided schools, compared to last year.

