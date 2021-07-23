Medical kits distributed to paraplegics

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving relief to the paraplegic community across Kochi who is reeling under the crisis caused by Covid lockdown, the All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) and Thanal Palliative and Paraplegic Care distributed Karkkidaka Kanji Kit to boost their immunity in the testing times.

The initiative inaugurated by Tripunithura MLA K Babu, will benefit around 300 families. “It’s heartening to see paraplegic community members themselves are coming up with initiatives to look after their health during the pandemic times. Considering their volume of effort, I will ensure all my support to the community in their future endeavours,” K Babu said.

“We are thankful for the support of various individuals and organisations like Thanal. We are planning several initiatives for the community’s welfare,” said Rajeev Palluruthy, general secretary, AKWRF.