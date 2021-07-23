Police on hunt for man who assaulted elderly woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police are on the hunt for a man who assaulted a 65-year-old woman at her house at Kummanode near Pattimattom early on Sunday. Though the person has not yet been identified, Kunnathunad police are confident of nabbing him soon. The incident happened at 3.30am on Sunday. The woman, who stays alone, was woken up by a sound from the kitchen. When she opened the door, a man wearing raincoat pushed through in and assaulted her. He even tried to push a rubber ball into her mouth to silence her.

But she managed to escape and come out of the house. She alerted her daughter who stays on the same compound. “We received a call at around 4pm and soon a team was sent to the spot who shifted the woman to the hospital as she suffered an injury during the struggle. She could not identify the person as he was wearing a face mask and a raincoat,” said V T Shajan, Circle Inspector and Station House Officer of Kunnathunad Police Station.