The actor inside a Khakhi uniform

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sadananthan Chepparambu, assistant sub-inspector at Kudiyanmala Police Station in Kannur is busy balancing his profession and his acting career. The cop-turned artist has already acted in 25 films and in 15 of them as a police officer. Sadananthan is on a quest to enter the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness World Records for portraying the roles of police officers from three different eras while working as a cop. He says his record will be a boost for the Kerala Police Department.

Sadananthan made his debut role as a cop in the 2016 movie Kavi Udheshichathu. “I was appointed at Irikkur police station in Kannur then and we were put on duty at the shooting location. There was a scene where the hero is getting arrested. As the production team did not arrange junior artists, we were requested to perform the scene. . I continued to take up police officer roles after this,” says Sadananthan, who used to be a teacher at a private tutorial college.

His childhood love for acting led Sadananthan to follow his passion along with his profession. Dilesh Pothan’s film Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum gave him a break as an actor. “I was active in cultural activities like mimicry and theatre performances at the school and college level. I was one of the 21 actual police officials who were selected for Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum,” he says.

Sadananthan has acted as a cop during the time of British rule in the movie Kayamkulam Kochunni and the post-independence officer wearing a Khaki knicker in Arayakkadavil and the present generation police in films like Thondimuthalum Drikhsakshiyum. “I have to submit videos of my roles in these films to the officials of Limca and Guinness. I am yet to procure my footage from the film Arayakkadavil,” he adds.

As a police officer, Sadananthan says, his roles also help reduce the gap between the public and the police. “Balancing art and profession is a challenge but I am lucky that the department supports me well to follow my passion,” he says.