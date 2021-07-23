STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

The actor inside a Khakhi uniform

Sadananthan Chepparambu, a cop turned artist, is on his way to create world records    

Published: 23rd July 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Sadananthan Chepparambu

Sadananthan Chepparambu

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sadananthan Chepparambu, assistant sub-inspector at Kudiyanmala Police Station in Kannur is busy balancing his profession and his acting career. The cop-turned artist has already acted in 25 films and in 15 of them as a police officer. Sadananthan is on a quest to enter the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness World Records for portraying the roles of police officers from three different eras while working as a cop. He says his record will be a boost for the Kerala Police Department.

Sadananthan made his debut role as a cop in the 2016 movie Kavi Udheshichathu. “I was appointed at Irikkur police station in Kannur then and we were put on duty at the shooting location. There was a scene where the hero is getting arrested. As the production team did not arrange junior artists, we were requested to perform the scene. . I continued to take up police officer roles after this,” says Sadananthan, who used to be a teacher at a private tutorial college.

His childhood love for acting led Sadananthan to follow his passion along with his profession. Dilesh Pothan’s film Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum gave him a break as an actor. “I was active in cultural activities like mimicry and theatre performances at the school and college level. I was one of the 21 actual police officials who were selected for Thondimuthalum Drikshakshiyum,” he says.

Sadananthan has acted as a cop during the time of British rule in the movie Kayamkulam Kochunni and the post-independence officer wearing a Khaki knicker in Arayakkadavil and the present generation police in films like Thondimuthalum Drikhsakshiyum. “I have to submit videos of my roles in these films to the officials of Limca and Guinness. I am yet to procure my footage from the film Arayakkadavil,” he adds.

As a police officer, Sadananthan says, his roles also help reduce the gap between the public and the police. “Balancing art and profession is a challenge but I am lucky that the department supports me well to follow my passion,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp