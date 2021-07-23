Youth lands in police custody after outburst

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A flash of anger over the alleged failure of the police in recording the statement of his wife in a case relating to the clash with a neighbour proved costly for a 23-year-old youth, as he landed in police custody. The dramatic scenes unfolded at a private hospital in Kothamangalam on Thursday noon. Mohammad Yasin, 23, was arrested on the charge of obstructing a police officer from discharging her duty.

The accused created a ruckus at the hospital and obstructed the woman police officer, who recorded the statement of his wife undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The 23-year-old woman sustained injuries in an alleged scuffle with a neighbour and a complaint was lodged with Kothamangalam police in this regard. Subsequently, an officer reached the hospital for recording her statement. As she was pregnant, the official sought a report from the medical officer too.

When the officer was waiting for the report, the accused reached the hospital and snatched the paper on which the statement was recorded. He entered into a verbal spat alleging that the statements were not entered correctly as these were not strong enough to book his neighbour. The woman had signed the documents after the statement was read out to her, police said.Following the commotion, more police officers reached the spot and took the accused into custody.