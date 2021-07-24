Man held for bid to sexually abuse minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 48-year-old man, who allegedly tried to sexually abuse a Class VII student at his house in Pulianthanam, was on Friday arrested by the Poothanikad police. According to an officer of Poothanikad police station, accused Benny and father of the victim are friends.

“The victim was playing with his friends at another house. Benny asked him to accompany him to the latter’s house for tile work. At the time, the parents of the victim were away. The accused took the underaged boy to the rear of the house and tried to sexually assault him,” a police official said.

However, the victim managed to flee the clutches of the accused and informed his parents. Following a complaint, a case was registered under various IPC Sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Officers said that further custody of the accused may not be needed since the investigation in the case is nearly over.