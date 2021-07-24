Man, who coerced woman to sell kidney and fled with Rs 8 lakh, lands in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police on Friday arrested a man who was wanted in connection with the incident in which a 43-year-old woman was forced to sell her kidney, for Rs 8 lakh under pressure from him two years ago.

The organ sale deal came to light a few days ago after the person abandoned the woman and fled with her money. Accused Muhammed Raneesh, 46, belongs to’ Iykkarakudy’, near U C College, Aluva. A police team from Thrikkakara station nabbed the accused from his rented house at Kuzhupilly on the basis of information provided by local residents.

The police said a detailed probe was on to collect more details of the kidney racket and the probe team will seek his custody for detailed interrogation. More relevant Sections under Human Organ Transplant Act will be evoked on the basis of the probe findings. It was based on a complaint lodged by Vazhakkala resident O A Sofiya on July 13, 2021 that police registered a case against Muhammed.

According to the complainant, Muhammed allegedly arranged all documents, including an authorisation letter from an MLA, to prove that she was voluntarily donating the kidney. She said that it was Muhammed who convinced her to sell the kidney saying that it will help them tide over financial crisis and promised to marry her. She had no clue who the kidney recipient was till the date of surgery on April 4, 2019 at a major private hospital in Kochi.