Priests call for further discussion on new liturgy

KOCHI: The Syrian Catholic Liturgical Forum, a body of priests from various dioceses of the Syro Malabar Church, on Friday urged the upcoming Synod to be held online not to decide on stopping the Holy Masses where the priest faces the faithful throughout the ceremony.

According to the members of the priests’ body, the crucial decision of completely stopping that particular mode of conducting the Holy Mass, which has been so in certain dioceses for centuries, should be taken only after discussing the issue at length.

“It is a crucial decision and shouldn’t be made in an online meeting. In this Covid situation, the Holy Mass itself is not taking place in various churches. So such a decision shouldn’t be taken in haste. It should be taken in a forum where the bishops are present in person and after detailed discussions,” said Fr John Ayyankanayil, general convenor of the Forum.

“As per the direction of the Synod, the revision of the liturgical text was discussed in all dioceses and submitted to the Pope for approva,” said Fr Ayyankanayil.

“We will write to the authorities concerned in India and Rome regarding the underlying issues and conflicts that may arise due to the forceful imposition of the revised liturgy,” said the secretary of the Forum, Fr Rajan Punnackal.