The nature of existence

Vinaya Krishnan’s art illustrations force us to question our existence and minuteness of humans in front of the mighty nature  

Published: 24th July 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: A human form is standing stunned in front of a mighty tree in black, the air is charged, shows one frame. In another, a human form is standing helplessly, staring at an approaching storm, that looks like a dark abyss in the form of a typhoon. Vinaya Krishnan’s recent digital paintings question the collective pride of the human race, which has been at a war with nature since time immemorial.

Vinaya Krishnan or VK has always been in awe of nature — the vast expanse of the sky and the wild forests, along with each and every being, starting from the ants and bees. “This earth belongs to all of us, the animals, birds, insects. Humans leave behind destruction in our quest for development. We take and take from nature, ignoring all other beings who are also the rightful owners of this earth,” says Vinaya, who is also a professional animator.

The expressionist arts, rendered digitally, might appear like an oil or acrylic painting. Using dull colours, different shades of black, the artist sets a mood for an impending doom or a deep nostalgia. However, Vinaya has created an oeuvre that is quite eclectic. 

Eclectic collection
Vinaya’s earlier artworks depict the sweet memories and dreams of his childhood. In vibrant shades of blue, green, and yellow, he creates a warm, light-hearted world; a childhood spent close to nature playing in monsoon rain.  

“It was my childhood dream to fly with the birds,” the artist says. There is a huge distinction between Vinaya’s earlier works and the new ones. Moving on from the theme of a nostalgic childhood, he is now exploring the nature and the powerlessness of men. “That doesn’t mean I would leave my childhood behind. However, now I am more interested to draw nature, especially its inhabitants like small insects,” he adds.

The 40-year-old artist comes from humble beginnings. The Kottayam native was interested in art since his schooldays. “After 10th, I didn’t have clue about what to study further. I joined an art school in Kottayam and studied there for two years,” he says. After that he briefly worked for the hit Malayalam comic series Bobanum Moliyum. After nearly an eight-year stint with children’s weekly Balarama, Vinaya joined Eunoians, a creative media firm based in Kochi around four years ago.   

Stories of small beings
The artist, who is now a creative director at Eunoians, is busy with the workings of a short film. 

“I love imagining stories about the small insects around us. The ants, bees, etc, and how their life was affected by us humans,” he says. “The short film, expected to release soon, is about the life of a bee and its adventures in the modern world,” he adds. 

According to VK, it was after interacting with the broader artistic community and director Lijo Jose Pellissery while working on his film Churuli for Eunoians that his thoughts became deeper. “I discussed my ideas with Lijo and he gave me the confidence to start working on them. I am working on two more short films. They are also exploring the creatures of nature,” he says.

Find the artist on Instagram @____vinayan____

